EU lobby register still riddled with errors

The EU's lobby register remains riddled with errors, as pro-transparency campaigners demand better data and mandatory oversight rules.
The latest findings come amid a raft of proposals by the European Parliament president to weed out corruption in the wake of the Qatargate lobbying scandal.
"The fact that the register is not legally-binding really, is a massive flaw in the EU's approa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.