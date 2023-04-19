Ad
euobserver
The EU's external land border is over 12,000km (Photo: Mariusz Błaszczak)

MEPs lay out asylum vision as majority back fence funds

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs spearheading a raft of reforms laid out their vision of a new EU-wide asylum system on Wednesday (19 April), prior to a European Parliament plenary vote granted the use of EU money to fund external border fences.

Financial support for the infrastructure of border fences was buried in an amendment tabled by the centre-right European People's Party on a European Commission budget report, and...





euobserver

