Top EU prosecutor wants elite corps of specialised investigators

Europe's top prosecutor Laura Kovesi wants to create an elite corps of highly-specialised financial fraud investigators.

The demand came in Kovesi's foreword to an annual report published by the European Public Prosector's Office (EPPO) on Wednesday (1 March).

The EPPO is a Luxembourg-based force tasked to protect European taxpayers' money from criminals.

All EU states, with the exception of Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Pol...