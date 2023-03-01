Top EU prosecutor wants elite corps of specialised investigators

Europe's top prosecutor Laura Kovesi wants to create an elite corps of highly-specialised financial fraud investigators.
The demand came in Kovesi's foreword to an annual report published by the European Public Prosector's Office (EPPO) on Wednesday (1 March).
The EPPO is a Luxembourg-based force tasked to protect European taxpayers' money from criminals.
All EU states, with the exception of Denmark, Hungary, Ireland, Pol...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.