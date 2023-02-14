'Constitutional populism' threatens EU democracy, Latvia president warns

Latvia's president warned MEPs on Tuesday (14 February) that "constitutional populism" in some EU countries is putting European democracy at risk.
Egils Levits, who served as a member of the European Court of Justice for 15 years, took a dig at at the Hungarian and Polish governments — without mentioning them by name — saying the EU's democracy and rule of law are under threat from within.
"The most obvious challenge [the EU faces] is a desire to limit the rule of law on the bas...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
