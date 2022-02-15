Ad
German chancellor Olaf Scholz (r) with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

West urges Putin not to recognise Ukraine 'republics'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany and the US have urged Russia not to recognise the sovereignty of self-declared republics in Ukraine, in line with a call by the Russian parliament.

Doing so would be a "disaster", German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Moscow on Tuesday (15 February) following a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Such recognition would be a "clear violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity," the US ambassador to Nato, Julianne Smith, said in Brussels.

Russia said earl...

German chancellor Olaf Scholz (r) with Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

