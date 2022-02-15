West urges Putin not to recognise Ukraine 'republics'

Germany and the US have urged Russia not to recognise the sovereignty of self-declared republics in Ukraine, in line with a call by the Russian parliament.

Doing so would be a "disaster", German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Moscow on Tuesday (15 February) following a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Such recognition would be a "clear violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity," the US ambassador to Nato, Julianne Smith, said in Brussels.

Russia said earl...