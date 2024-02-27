EU nature restoration law approved after massive backlash

The EU Parliament approved the long-debated Nature Restoration Law on Tuesday (27 February) — despite last-minute lobbying efforts from the agricultural sector.

Hailed with loud applause by the 329 MEPs that approved the text, the final compromise approved is much weaker than the original EU Commission proposal first tabled in 2022.

This watering down was needed to get enough support from member states and an increasingly unfriendly parliament.

After already failing to sc...