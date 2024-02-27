Ad
euobserver
The watering-down was needed to get enough support from member states and an increasingly unfriendly parliament (Photo: James Baltz/Unsplash)

EU nature restoration law approved after massive backlash

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU Parliament approved the long-debated Nature Restoration Law on Tuesday (27 February) — despite last-minute lobbying efforts from the agricultural sector.

Hailed with loud applause by the 329 MEPs that approved the text, the final compromise approved is much weaker than the original EU Commission proposal first tabled in 2022.

This watering down was needed to get enough support from member states and an increasingly unfriendly parliament.

After already failing to sc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Angry farmers block Brussels again, urge fix to 'unfair' prices
Negotiators finally clinch deal on landmark nature restoration law
Farmers are right to protest — but Green Deal is wrong target
The watering-down was needed to get enough support from member states and an increasingly unfriendly parliament (Photo: James Baltz/Unsplash)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections