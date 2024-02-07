Ad
euobserver
The debate came in the wake of allegations against Tatjana Ždanoka, a Latvian MEP who has been reportedly working directly for the FSB, the Russian intelligence service (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Suspected Russian agent MEP is 'not the only one', MEPs warned

EU Political
EU Elections
by Piet Ruig, Brussels,

MEPs from all political groups bar the far-right ID have voiced concerns about the EU's vulnerability concerning the large-scale interference and disinformation campaigns waged by Russia against the EU — a phenomenon which some branded as 'Russiagate'.

The groups, without ID, tabled motions expressing their concern over foreign interference in the EU in a resolution to be put to a vote on Thursday (8 February).

The debate earlier this week came in the wake of allegations against...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Related articles

EU leaders to warn Russia against Belarus interference
Voting data reveals Russia-friendly MEPs in EU Parliament
EU warns of Russian 'mass manipulation' as elections loom
The debate came in the wake of allegations against Tatjana Ždanoka, a Latvian MEP who has been reportedly working directly for the FSB, the Russian intelligence service (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections