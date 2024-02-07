Suspected Russian agent MEP is 'not the only one', MEPs warned

MEPs from all political groups bar the far-right ID have voiced concerns about the EU's vulnerability concerning the large-scale interference and disinformation campaigns waged by Russia against the EU — a phenomenon which some branded as 'Russiagate'.

The groups, without ID, tabled motions expressing their concern over foreign interference in the EU in a resolution to be put to a vote on Thursday (8 February).

The debate earlier this week came in the wake of allegations against...