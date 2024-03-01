'Outdated' rules bar MEP from entering plenary with child

At midday on Thursday (29 February), just as the plenary week in Strasbourg was coming to an end, the chamber witnessed an unusual scene when a Portuguese MEP was denied access to the session because he was bringing his young child with him.
"This is not just a fight for me, it's a fight for equality, because not recognising this right disproportionately affects women," Socialist MEP João Albuquerque sa...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
