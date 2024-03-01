Ad
Portuguese Socialist MEP João Albuquerque, with his young son. MEPs do not have parental leave recognised in the same way as the citizens they represent (Photo: Karen Melchior/Instagram)

'Outdated' rules bar MEP from entering plenary with child

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

At midday on Thursday (29 February), just as the plenary week in Strasbourg was coming to an end, the chamber witnessed an unusual scene when a Portuguese MEP was denied access to the session because he was bringing his young child with him.

"This is not just a fight for me, it's a fight for equality, because not recognising this right disproportionately affects women," Socialist MEP João Albuquerque sa...

