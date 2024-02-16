EU deal on new gig-workers rules unlikely before June elections

No EU deal on platform work directive was reached on Friday (16 February), as four member states decided not to support the latest agreement to improve conditions for gig workers in Europe — making the chances of a directive before the elections unlikely.
Germany, France, Greece, and Estonia formed a blocking minority, preventing the EU Belgian presidency from reaching a qualified majority to agree on a final text for platform workers...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
