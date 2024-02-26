All of Orbán's MPs back Sweden's Nato entry

All of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's MPs voted in favour of Sweden's entry into Nato on Monday (26 February), in an anticlimactic end to his veto drama.

The motion passed by 188 votes, versus six, with no abstentions, in the historic Országgyűlés parliament building in Budapest.

The 188 included all 135 MPs from the ruling Fidesz party and its satellite, the KDNP party, as well as pro-Western opposition MPs.

The six nay-sayers came from the neo-Nazi Our Homeland...