All of Orbán's MPs back Sweden's Nato entry

All of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's MPs voted in favour of Sweden's entry into Nato on Monday (26 February), in an anticlimactic end to his veto drama.
The motion passed by 188 votes, versus six, with no abstentions, in the historic Országgyűlés parliament building in Budapest.
The 188 included all 135 MPs from the ruling Fidesz party and its satellite, the KDNP party, as well as pro-Western opposition MPs.
The six nay-sayers came from the neo-Nazi Our Homeland...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
