EU plans mini-sanctions on Russia for war anniversary

The EU's biennial Russia-war sanctions are to blacklist a few Kremlin minions, while letting Russian diplomats and oligarchs off the hook.

The blacklist is to contain a "few dozen" Belarusian and Russian military officers waging war on Ukraine as well as Russians involved in abductions of Ukrainian children, several EU diplomats said on Tuesday (6 February).

The new measures also name a handful of non-EU firms helping Russia to get hold of prohibited arms components.

Eur...