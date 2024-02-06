EU plans mini-sanctions on Russia for war anniversary

The EU's biennial Russia-war sanctions are to blacklist a few Kremlin minions, while letting Russian diplomats and oligarchs off the hook.
The blacklist is to contain a "few dozen" Belarusian and Russian military officers waging war on Ukraine as well as Russians involved in abductions of Ukrainian children, several EU diplomats said on Tuesday (6 February).
The new measures also name a handful of non-EU firms helping Russia to get hold of prohibited arms components.
Eur...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.