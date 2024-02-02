Ad
euobserver
Italian prime minister Roberta Meloni with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the EU summit (Photo: kormany.hu)

Analysis

Meloni-Orbán: the new EU 'power couple' but for how long?

EU & the World
EU Political
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni flipped her friendly ties with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán to come out looking like a major power broker at this week's EU summit.

But their friendship is more shallow and brittle than it appeared, while Orbán may ultimately prove a burden to her ambitions, some analysts say.

Meloni's office told Italian media on Thursday (1 February) that she was the "lead player" in getting Orbán to drop his veto on

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU unclear on legality of Italy-Albania deal to offshore asylum
Ukraine can defeat Russia, if EU and US speed up arms supplies
Orbán emerges claiming victory — while EU delivers Ukraine aid
Italian prime minister Roberta Meloni with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the EU summit (Photo: kormany.hu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections