No Nato deal despite Hungary-Sweden summit talks

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is still flashing his Nato veto on Sweden, after dropping his EU veto on Ukraine.

Orbán's Fidesz party in Budapest on Thursday (1 February) scuppered moves to ratify Sweden's Nato entry — the same day that Orbán himself bowed to EU pressure at a summit in Brussels to let flow funding for Ukraine.

The Nato and Ukraine decisions are not formally related.

But they are both part of a broader Western strategy to stop Russian aggression in Eu...