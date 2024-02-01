Orbán emerges claiming victory — while EU delivers Ukraine aid

While his demands for an annual right to veto the disbursement of funds to Ukraine were rejected by the other EU-26, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán still emerged from Thursday's summit in Brussels claiming victory.
"Mission accomplished. Hungary's funds will not end up in Ukraine and we have a control mechanism at the end of the first and the second year," Orbán said on X, formerly Twitter, after the summit (1 February).
Hungary previously blocked all compromises but
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
