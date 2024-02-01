Ad
euobserver
Some say that not even Hungarian diplomats know what Viktor Orbán actually wanted (Photo: European Union)

Analysis

Orbán emerges claiming victory — while EU delivers Ukraine aid

EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

While his demands for an annual right to veto the disbursement of funds to Ukraine were rejected by the other EU-26, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán still emerged from Thursday's summit in Brussels claiming victory.

"Mission accomplished. Hungary's funds will not end up in Ukraine and we have a control mechanism at the end of the first and the second year," Orbán said on X, formerly Twitter, after the summit (1 February).

Hungary previously blocked all compromises but

EU PoliticalUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU reaches rapid deal on Ukraine aid after Orbán folds
Frustration and gloom with Orbán ahead of Ukraine summit
How Article 7 could actually defeat Orbán already
Some say that not even Hungarian diplomats know what Viktor Orbán actually wanted (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections