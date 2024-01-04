EU belatedly adds Russian diamond giant to blacklist

The EU has added Russian mining giant Alrosa and its CEO to an ever-growing blacklist over the war in Ukraine.
"Alrosa is the largest diamond-mining company in the world. The diamond industry is strategically important for the economy of the Russian Federation, as it is the top non-energy export of the country," the EU sanctions notice, published on Wednesday (3 December) said.
"Alrosa accounts for over 90 percent of all Russian diamond production. Alrosa also has a long-standin...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
