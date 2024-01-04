EU belatedly adds Russian diamond giant to blacklist

The EU has added Russian mining giant Alrosa and its CEO to an ever-growing blacklist over the war in Ukraine.

"Alrosa is the largest diamond-mining company in the world. The diamond industry is strategically important for the economy of the Russian Federation, as it is the top non-energy export of the country," the EU sanctions notice, published on Wednesday (3 December) said.

"Alrosa accounts for over 90 percent of all Russian diamond production. Alrosa also has a long-standin...