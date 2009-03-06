This WEEK in the European Union

This week will again be dominated by the economic crisis, as EU economy and finance ministers meet in Brussels to prepare the forthcoming spring EU summit, as well as the April G20 meeting.

Topics on the agenda are to include discussions on a report presented last week by a European Commission expert group chaired by Jacques de Larosiere on an overhaul of the international financial system, as well as the commission's economic recovery plan.

The ministers will also aim to move clo...