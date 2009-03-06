Ad
euobserver
Preparing the April G20 meeting is to be the main topic on EU economy ministers' agenda on Tuesday (Photo: French EU presidency/Laurent Blevennec)

This WEEK in the European Union

Agenda
by Elitsa Vucheva,

This week will again be dominated by the economic crisis, as EU economy and finance ministers meet in Brussels to prepare the forthcoming spring EU summit, as well as the April G20 meeting.

Topics on the agenda are to include discussions on a report presented last week by a European Commission expert group chaired by Jacques de Larosiere on an overhaul of the international financial system, as well as the commission's economic recovery plan.

The ministers will also aim to move clo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda
Preparing the April G20 meeting is to be the main topic on EU economy ministers' agenda on Tuesday (Photo: French EU presidency/Laurent Blevennec)

Tags

Agenda
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections