Hungary follows Turkey with new row on Sweden's Nato entry

Hungary is now threatening to halt Nato's war-time expansion over a 10-minute Swedish video it doesn't like.

The clip "definitely does not help your continuously raised demand to be fulfilled," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó told the Swedish foreign minister personally by letter on Thursday (14 September), referring to Sweden's request for Hungary to ratify its Nato bid.

The clip was "fake informations [sic]" that "democracy has been on a backslide in Hungary in the ...