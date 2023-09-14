Ad
euobserver
Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó in St Petersburg (Photo: Nina Zotina/RIA Novosti)

Hungary follows Turkey with new row on Sweden's Nato entry

Rule of Law
Nordics
Africa
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary is now threatening to halt Nato's war-time expansion over a 10-minute Swedish video it doesn't like.

The clip "definitely does not help your continuously raised demand to be fulfilled," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó told the Swedish foreign minister personally by letter on Thursday (14 September), referring to Sweden's request for Hungary to ratify its Nato bid.

The clip was "fake informations [sic]" that "democracy has been on a backslide in Hungary in the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawNordicsAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Koran-burnings to continue, despite Sweden terror threat
Hungary all-but drops objection to Sweden's Nato bid
Turkey casts fresh doubt on Sweden-Nato deal
Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó in St Petersburg (Photo: Nina Zotina/RIA Novosti)

Tags

Rule of LawNordicsAfricaUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections