Ad
euobserver
The last big wave of EU expansion was in 2004, when 10 countries joined (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Enlargement seen as EU's best reply to Russian aggression

Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU ought to prepare for a new round of enlargement in reply to Russia's war, Europe's top official has said.

Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans, but not Georgia or Turkey, were put in the vanguard of future membership by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her yearly speech to MEPs on Wednesday (13 September).

"The future of Ukraine is in our Union. The future of the Western Balkans is in our Uni...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Iceland pest-catcher in Ukraine shows Russia isolation
Five frontline EU states push to extend Ukraine grain ban
Borrell in Tbilisi warns Georgia on Russia flights and rule of law
The last big wave of EU expansion was in 2004, when 10 countries joined (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections