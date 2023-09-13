Enlargement seen as EU's best reply to Russian aggression

The EU ought to prepare for a new round of enlargement in reply to Russia's war, Europe's top official has said.

Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans, but not Georgia or Turkey, were put in the vanguard of future membership by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her yearly speech to MEPs on Wednesday (13 September).

"The future of Ukraine is in our Union. The future of the Western Balkans is in our Uni...