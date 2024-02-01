EU reaches rapid deal on Ukraine aid after Orbán folds

After weeks of uncertainty and pre-emptive recriminations, EU leaders on Thursday (1 February) rapidly agreed to deliver on their €50bn four-year economic aid package to Ukraine, which had been initially unilaterally opposed by Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán.
The European Commission is now expected to prepare an annual report on the implementation of the aid, the so-called Ukraine Facility, which will be followed by discussions at the level of EU leaders.
If needed, the Eu...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
