Ad
euobserver
Since Romania and Bulgaria's partial Schengen entry doesn't remove passport controls at the land border — only at sea and air borders — it's highly unlikely that it will boost short-stay or day trips (Photo: wfbakker2)

Schengen benefits for Bulgaria and Romania are being oversold

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Frances Li, London,

In December, EU member states reached an agreement on providing Bulgaria and Romania with partial access to the bloc's border-free Schengen area. As of 31 March, internal border controls will be removed at the two countries' sea and air borders.

However, an agreement on granting passport-free travel at their land borders–a far more contentious and consequential decision–was not reached and remains subject to further discussion.

It's been a long and tricky road to get to this stag...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Frances Li is a Europe analyst with the Economist Intelligence Unit in London.

Related articles

EU lets Croatia into Schengen, keeps Bulgaria and Romania out
Shelving Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen dream helps Russia
Let's end Bulgaria and Romania's 11-year Schengen purgatory
Since Romania and Bulgaria's partial Schengen entry doesn't remove passport controls at the land border — only at sea and air borders — it's highly unlikely that it will boost short-stay or day trips (Photo: wfbakker2)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Frances Li is a Europe analyst with the Economist Intelligence Unit in London.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections