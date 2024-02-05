Schengen benefits for Bulgaria and Romania are being oversold

In December, EU member states reached an agreement on providing Bulgaria and Romania with partial access to the bloc's border-free Schengen area. As of 31 March, internal border controls will be removed at the two countries' sea and air borders.

However, an agreement on granting passport-free travel at their land borders–a far more contentious and consequential decision–was not reached and remains subject to further discussion.

It's been a long and tricky road to get to this stag...