Orbán's EU presidency: 'We'll just have to pinch our noses'

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is facing a new push by MEPs to derail his upcoming EU presidency, but diplomats say there's no appetite in the EU Council for such a move.

Finnish centre-right MEP Petri Sarvamaa got the ball rolling on Monday (8 January) with a proposal to strip Orbán of his voting rights in the Council due to his "serious and persistent breach of EU values".

"Hungary has been repeatedly criticised for its erosion of the rule of law, and especially after Hun...