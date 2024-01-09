Orbán's EU presidency: 'We'll just have to pinch our noses'

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is facing a new push by MEPs to derail his upcoming EU presidency, but diplomats say there's no appetite in the EU Council for such a move.
Finnish centre-right MEP Petri Sarvamaa got the ball rolling on Monday (8 January) with a proposal to strip Orbán of his voting rights in the Council due to his "serious and persistent breach of EU values".
"Hungary has been repeatedly criticised for its erosion of the rule of law, and especially after Hun...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
