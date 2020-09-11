19 years after 9/11: did Osama bin Laden achieve his goal?

It is 19 years ago that two planes destroyed the symbolic Twin Towers in New York, the capital of the West.

Everyone, old enough to remember, still knows exactly where they where when they heard the news.

I was in my office in the Flemish parliament when I saw live on CNN the second plan entering the second tower. My reaction was: this is war. But then, against whom?

The man behind the attack appeared to be a man very few Westerners knew of: Osama bin Laden. Who was he an...