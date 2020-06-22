EU's virtual summit with China This WEEK

China and the EU budget are likely to dominate this week, amid simmering tensions on all fronts as diplomacy remains hamstrung by the pandemic.

The week kicks off with an EU-China summit on Monday (22 June), which will take place online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The European Union and China will discuss the pandemic, its global response and a whole of host of other issues ranging from climate change to the military.

China's premier Li Keqiang will be holding the talk...