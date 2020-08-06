An open letter to the EPP on end of Hungary's press freedom

Dear European People's Party colleagues,
Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party has recently circulated an "Information Sheet" about the events that transpired at Index, Hungary's largest independent news portal.
Editor-in-chief Szabolcs Dull was dismissed, triggering the collective resignation of journalists ‒ ...
Katalin Cseh is a Hungarian MEP and vice-chair of the Renew Europe liberal group.
