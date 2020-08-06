Ad
Screenshot of the front page of Index.hu, whose editor Szabolcs Dull was fired last month and whose staff walked out in solidarity

Letter

An open letter to the EPP on end of Hungary's press freedom

EU Political
Opinion
by Katalin Cseh, Budapest,

Dear European People's Party colleagues,

Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party has recently circulated an "Information Sheet" about the events that transpired at Index, Hungary's largest independent news portal.

Editor-in-chief Szabolcs Dull was dismissed, triggering the collective resignation of journalists ‒ ...

EU Political

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Katalin Cseh is a Hungarian MEP and vice-chair of the Renew Europe liberal group.

Screenshot of the front page of Index.hu, whose editor Szabolcs Dull was fired last month and whose staff walked out in solidarity

