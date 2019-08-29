Ad
The formerly unknown Giuseppe Conte (c) has eclipsed Matteo Salvini as Italy's most popular politician (Photo: quirinale.it)

Italy: Conte won, Salvini lost

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

After five days of intense negotiations between the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Democratic Party (PD), president Sergio Mattarella decided to give prime minister Giuseppe Conte a second mandate.

It is now up to Conte to choose his ministers and to write a programme for a new government.

After the dramatic collapse of the first Conte government, at the head of a coalition between the 5MS and League parties, Mattarella gave M5S and PD five days to find an agreement for a new ...

