Pro-EU MEPs still see room for stopping Brexit

Members of the European Parliament have arrived in Strasbourg for their plenary session, but many will be more interested about events in London.

On Tuesday (15 January), the House of Commons is scheduled to vote on the Brexit deal that settles the terms of the United Kingdom's end of its EU membership.

"It is one of the most important political decisions this year - not only in Europe, but in the world," Ryszard Czarnecki, a conservative Polish MEP, told EUobserver.

He was ...