The attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas and Islamic Jihad was a war crime and a crime against humanity, but that is also true of the collective punishment Israel is now inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza (Photo: Israeli Air Force)

Israel: one war crime does not justify another

by Dror Feiler and Arthur Goodman, Stockholm and London,

Jews over the world are reeling and feeling vulnerable. Most of us probably know someone or of someone in Israel who has been killed or injured. That is true of us.

The attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas and Islamic Jihad was a war crime and a crime against humanity, but that is also true of the collective punishment Israel is now inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza. Both are despi...

Author Bio

Dror Feiler is chair of European Jews for a Just Peace; Judar för Israelisk-Palestinsk Fred, Stockholm. Arthur Goodman is executive member, EJJP, and parliamentary and diplomatic liaison officer for Jews for Justice for Palestinians in London. European Jews for a Just Peace is a federation of 11 European Jewish peace groups campaigning in 10 countries throughout Europe against the occupation of the Palestinian Territories by Israel and in favour of a durable peace solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was founded in 2002 out of concern both for Israel and the Palestinians.

