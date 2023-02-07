Why Europe's interminable compromises are a virtue

Ahead of yet another European summit meeting later this week, EU governments are bickering over migration: countries of destination and countries of arrival are accusing each other, not for the first time, of not doing enough to manage it.

They also disagree on many other issues, such as the 10th round of sanctions against Russia, using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine or the best way to respond to Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here