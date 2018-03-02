Italians vote in election dominated by migration and EU

Italian voters go to the polls on Sunday (4 March) in a highly-uncertain general election that could send shockwaves across the EU.

A few days ahead of the vote over 30 percent of voters were still undecided. Meanwhile new electoral rules combine proportional representation with the first-past-the-post system, which could result in a fragmented parliament with no coherent majority.

"Italians are inconstant" making predictions difficult, Gianfranco Pasquino, a professor emeritus ...