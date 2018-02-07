'Transnational Lists' are a bad idea and here's why

The Transnational List… is a bad idea and there are many reasons why.

If it goes through, and it's big "if", there will be 27 MEPs in the European Parliament belonging nowhere. The supporters of the TNL claim that they will represent all the citizens of Europe.

Really? Have these citizens ever been asked if they want to represented in this way? Do the citizens of Europe actually exist in a kind of unified, collective fashion?

To anyone who knows Europe, the answer is a reso...