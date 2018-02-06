Ad
euobserver
A CCS installation in non-EU member Norway. There is currently no CCS installation operational in the EU (Photo: Kjetil Alsvik/Statoil)

EU to have third attempt at financing CO2 storage

Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament is due to vote on legislation on Tuesday (6 February) which would set up a potentially multi-billion euro fund to support projects in the field of innovative renewable energy, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and recycling CO2 as a resource.

However, the final criteria of the fund will be decided by the European Commission, in a legal act which MEPs would only have the power to veto or rubber-stamp.

The 'Innovation Fund' will be deployed to give an incenti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

After 12 years, EU gives up on CO2 storage aid to China
After spending €587 million, EU has zero CO2 storage plants
Europe holds off on storing CO2
EU to embrace CO2 recycling
A CCS installation in non-EU member Norway. There is currently no CCS installation operational in the EU (Photo: Kjetil Alsvik/Statoil)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections