Ad
euobserver
The Barcelona Supercomputing Centre in Spain ranks number 16 in the global list of fastest computers (Photo: Barcelona Supercomputing Center - National Supercomputing Center (BSC-CNS))

EU recycles old promise to fund supercomputers

Digital
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission implied on Thursday (11 January) that an announcement on the development of supercomputing would see it receive new EU money - but in fact the plan is based on past promises made.

"Commission proposes to invest €1 billion in world-class European supercomputers," said the headline of a press release featuring as the first item in Thursday's daily newsletter from the EU's executive body.

But a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Related articles

Supercomputing lag could prompt EU brain drain
EU agencies criteria - a big step forward
The EU Agencies Race
The Barcelona Supercomputing Centre in Spain ranks number 16 in the global list of fastest computers (Photo: Barcelona Supercomputing Center - National Supercomputing Center (BSC-CNS))

Tags

DigitalEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections