European Parliament in Brussels. 'More complex green rules do not create green jobs,' said Danish business minister Morten Bødskov, defending the move (Photo: European Parliament)

Green targets not 'demolished' insist MEPs after deal slashing reporting rules

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU lawmakers have insisted that the bloc‘s green targets are not being “demolished” — after agreeing a that deal dramatically strips down the reporting requirements for two of the EU’s flagship sustainable business laws. 

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

