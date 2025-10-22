Warborn’s far-right gamble backfires in EU corporate and due diligence law vote

European People's Party MEP Jörgen Warborn’s attempt to pressure liberals and socialists by threatening to ally with the far-right spectacularly backfired when the European Parliament rejected a proposal to begin negotiations with member states on rolling back two key corporate reporting and due diligence laws.
What looked like a formality to approve the legal...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
