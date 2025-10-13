Ad
euobserver
European People's Party MEP Jörgen Warborn, who leads the file in parliament, urged colleagues ahead of Monday’s vote to support the compromise after weeks of political wrangling. (Photo: EU Parliament)

MEPs vote in favour of major rollback of corporate sustainability laws

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee has voted in favour of a major rollback of corporate due diligence and sustainability reporting laws.

Centre-right European People's Party MEP Jörgen Warborn, who leads the file in parliament, urged colleagues ahead of Monday’s (13 October) vote to support the compromise after weeks of political wrangling.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Declaration of Copenhagen: business scholars warn EU ‘simplification’ risks climate goals, competitiveness
Ex-commissioners and UN leaders warn EU not to dismantle green rules
Corporate lobbyists will weaponise European Parliament's plan for 'impact assessments'
Activists lead three-day march on Brussels against EU's 'deregulation wave'
EU's 'Omnibus' green rollback likely to hit legal challenge, experts warn
EU's 2040 climate goal now includes backdoor via carbon credits
Brussels goes all-in on competitiveness with sweeping deregulation push
EPP ready to join far-right in watering down EU sustainability rules
European People's Party MEP Jörgen Warborn, who leads the file in parliament, urged colleagues ahead of Monday’s vote to support the compromise after weeks of political wrangling. (Photo: EU Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections