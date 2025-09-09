Ad
euobserver
Supply chain and sustainable reporting rules require large companies to address and report on human rights and environmental impacts, but proposed rollbacks would leave only the very largest firms covered (Photo: Dave Herring)

Declaration of Copenhagen: business scholars warn EU ‘simplification’ risks climate goals, competitiveness

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The EU's green rules are being rolled back at breakneck speed. 

At the start of her second term, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen promised to cut regulation by a quarter, framing it as essential for Europe’s competitiveness.

The first casualties came in February wi...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Ex-commissioners and UN leaders warn EU not to dismantle green rules
The GDPR is being hollowed out — for whom, and why?
Deregulation of green reporting rules – how business fooled us all
EU's 'Omnibus' green rollback likely to hit legal challenge, experts warn
Brussels goes all-in on competitiveness with sweeping deregulation push
Supply chain and sustainable reporting rules require large companies to address and report on human rights and environmental impacts, but proposed rollbacks would leave only the very largest firms covered (Photo: Dave Herring)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections