Ad
euobserver
Swedish centre-right MEP Jörgen Warborn has previously signalled openness to rely on support from the far-right political groups (Photo: EU Parliament)

EPP ready to join far-right in watering down EU sustainability rules

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European People’s Party (EPP) has broken ranks with liberals, the centre-left and the Greens in the European Parliament, siding with far-right groups to roll back much of the EU’s due diligence and sustainability reporting framework.

A leaked voting list seen by EUobserver on Wednesday (8 October) shows that Swedish EPP lawmaker Jörgen Warborn, who is ste...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Declaration of Copenhagen: business scholars warn EU ‘simplification’ risks climate goals, competitiveness
Extra year delay to EU law will increase deforestation, chocolate firms warn
US-style green 'culture war' waging in Brussels, MEP warns
Activists lead three-day march on Brussels against EU's 'deregulation wave'
EU's 'Omnibus' green rollback likely to hit legal challenge, experts warn
Top economists urge EU to save due diligence laws from rollback
Brussels goes all-in on competitiveness with sweeping deregulation push
Swedish centre-right MEP Jörgen Warborn has previously signalled openness to rely on support from the far-right political groups (Photo: EU Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections