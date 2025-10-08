EPP ready to join far-right in watering down EU sustainability rules

The European People’s Party (EPP) has broken ranks with liberals, the centre-left and the Greens in the European Parliament, siding with far-right groups to roll back much of the EU’s due diligence and sustainability reporting framework.
A leaked voting list seen by EUobserver on Wednesday (8 October) shows that Swedish EPP lawmaker Jörgen Warborn, who is ste...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
