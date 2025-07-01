Ad
Dutch socialist MEP Lara Wolters urged green businesses to oppose Brussels’ deregulation push, calling the EU Commission’s Omnibus package 'cynical and disappointing' (Photo: European Parliament)

US-style green 'culture war' waging in Brussels, MEP warns

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

“I would have rather not been here,” Dutch socialist MEP Lara Wolters said this week, addressing a room full of businesspeople and investors from companies like Unilever, Philips and Dutch asset manager Robeco. 

They had gathered in the Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam for an event hosted by Dutch liberals, the EU political group Renew, and the centr...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

