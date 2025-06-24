Council moves to drastically limit scope of EU due diligence rules

EU member state negotiators agreed late Monday (23 June) to scale back the bloc's Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) — limiting it to corporate giants with at least 5000 staff and €1.5bn in turnover.
Corporate Sustainability Reporting (CSRD) has also been limited: where the rules previously applied to companies with 250 employees, they now apply only to those wit...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
