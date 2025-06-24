Ad
Member states representatives came to an agreement late on Monday evening (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Council moves to drastically limit scope of EU due diligence rules

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

EU member state negotiators agreed late Monday (23 June) to scale back the bloc's Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) — limiting it to corporate giants with at least 5000 staff and €1.5bn in turnover.

Corporate Sustainability Reporting (CSRD) has also been limited: where the rules previously applied to companies with 250 employees, they now apply only to those wit...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

