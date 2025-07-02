EU's 2040 climate goal now includes backdoor via carbon credits

The European Commission presented a legally-binding target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040, compared to 1990 levels, after a long delay on Wednesday (2 July).
But in a controversial twist, the new plan allows EU countries to meet part of that target outside their own borders, by buying so-called international carbon credits.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
