euobserver
Adjacent industries, such as batteries and chips, were expected to develop, supported by targeted industrial policy, "but this hasn’t happened", Draghi told an audience in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament)

Draghi comes out against EU's 2035 combustion engine ban

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

EU heavyweight and former central bank boss Mario Draghi used a high-level conference on competitiveness on Tuesday (16 September) to question the EU’s 2035 ban on internal combustion engines, warning that the target may no longer deliver the outcomes policymakers originally expected.

The 2035 deadline was introduced in 2022 to accelerate the transition to ele...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Green Economy

euobserver

