Dutch activists lose case for cleaner air

The Netherlands is violating EU air quality standards, but is doing enough to improve the situation, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday (27 December).

The court rejected the request from Milieudefensie, the local branch of the international environmental lobby group Friends of the Earth, to order the national government to come up with new air quality plans.

The ruling was remarkable because it contrasted with earlier rulings in Europe.

In 2014, the European Court of Justice s...