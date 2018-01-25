Ad
Nicosia. Most of Cyprus' energy is powered by oil and petroleum products (Photo: Kyriakos)

EU to pump €101m into Cyprus gas network

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union is going to pump €101m into a project aimed at hooking Cyprus up to natural gas, as part of the so-called Southern Gas Corridor, it announced on Thursday (25 January).

According to the European Commission, member states agreed on Thursday to invest €873m overall in energy infrastructure, including around €200m in natural gas projects.

The CyprusGas2EU project "will end the current energy isolation" of Cyprus, a member of the bloc since 2004.

Cyprus relies ...

