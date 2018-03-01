EU should end foreign policy vetoes, Germany says

EU foreign policy decisions should be made by majority votes, not by consensus, Germany's defence minister has said.
"We are thinking about perhaps moving towards a majority vote in diplomacy and foreign affairs so that we can respond rapidly to crises and speak with one voice, one European voice," Ursula von der Leyen said at an event in London on Wednesday (28 February).
"And so you cannot be blocked by the one country who doesn't want you to utter anything in the direction [t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
