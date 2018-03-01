Ad
Von der Leyen: EU should not be 'blocked by ... one country' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU should end foreign policy vetoes, Germany says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign policy decisions should be made by majority votes, not by consensus, Germany's defence minister has said.

"We are thinking about perhaps moving towards a majority vote in diplomacy and foreign affairs so that we can respond rapidly to crises and speak with one voice, one European voice," Ursula von der Leyen said at an event in London on Wednesday (28 February).

"And so you cannot be blocked by the one country who doesn't want you to utter anything in the direction [t...

Andrew Rettman

