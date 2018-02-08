EU court invited to rule on Brexit rights

A judge in Amsterdam will ask the Court of Justice of the European Union whether UK citizens living in other EU countries will legally lose their EU citizenship as a consequence of Brexit.
The judge, Floris Bakels, announced his decision on Wednesday (7 February), after five Britons living in the Netherlands had filed a case against the Dutch state and the city of Amsterdam.
"Theresa May famously said, Brexit means Brexit, but the Brits currently living on the continent have no id...
