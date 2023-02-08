EU leaders attempt to hash out response to US green subsidies

EU leaders on Thursday (9 February) are set to discuss how to respond to the around €343bn worth of US subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).The EU worries these new measures will hurt European companies, but remains unclear how exactly.

At a special summit in Brussels, the 27 leaders are expected to give direction to the EU Commission on how to respond to the US green technology incentives.

But EU governments are divided over several issues, including throwing state...