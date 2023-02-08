Ad
euobserver
Germany and France accounted for just under 80 percent of state aid given since the pandemic when the rules were previously loosened (Photo: Ryan Tang)

EU leaders attempt to hash out response to US green subsidies

Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders on Thursday (9 February) are set to discuss how to respond to the around €343bn worth of US subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).The EU worries these new measures will hurt European companies, but remains unclear how exactly.

At a special summit in Brussels, the 27 leaders are expected to give direction to the EU Commission on how to respond to the US green technology incentives.

But EU governments are divided over several issues, including throwing state...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU updates rules to pump more state aid into green projects
EU green industry plan could spark 'dangerous subsidy race'
More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies
EU aims to simplify tax credits to counteract US green subsidies
Germany and France accounted for just under 80 percent of state aid given since the pandemic when the rules were previously loosened (Photo: Ryan Tang)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections