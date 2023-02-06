Eleven suicides daily — Spain's not-so-silent pandemic

In Spain, suicides are on the rise.

Since 2008, it has been the main cause of 'non-natural deaths' in the country. In 2021, 11 people took their own lives every day. A number that could in fact be even higher.

The problem is not solely borne of the pandemic, which acted as a catalyst.





"Social-distancing measures have led to people being less able to create new support networks and strengthen existing ones," stresse...