Ad
euobserver
The controversial amnesty law will allow acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez to finally form a new Spanish government this week (Photo: Toshiko Sakurai)

Analysis

Why Spain's amnesty deal with Catalans is source of resentment

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The political temperature in Spain is rising in response to the country's new amnesty law — designed to tackle the conflict with Catalonia while also enabling the incumbent Spanish socialist party to stay in power and form the next government.

The bill has sparked concerns about the rule of law as well as potential implications for the country's judicial independence, constitutional integrity, and accountability.

The amnesty law is the cornerstone of the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Catalan separatist in next year's EU election race
Sanchez's 'amnesty' talks with Catalan separatists to stay PM
Catalonia shows dangers of jail terms for non-violence
Spain's Sánchez secures Catalan support to become PM
The controversial amnesty law will allow acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez to finally form a new Spanish government this week (Photo: Toshiko Sakurai)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections