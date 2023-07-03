"Whatever the results of elections are, I trust that the Spanish movement and institutions will be able to deliver an effective presidency," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday (3 July) in Madrid, after a meeting of EU commissioners marking the beginning of the Spanish EU council presidency.

"I have full confidence in Spain's deep European spirit," she added.

Spain will hold the rotating EU Council presidency until the end of the year — but the outcom...