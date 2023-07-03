Ad
euobserver
'I have full confidence in Spain’s deep European spirit,' European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday in Madrid, alongside PM Pedro Sanchez (Photo: EU2023ES)

Von der Leyen has 'confidence' in Spain — despite far-right election fears

EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Madrid,

"Whatever the results of elections are, I trust that the Spanish movement and institutions will be able to deliver an effective presidency," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday (3 July) in Madrid, after a meeting of EU commissioners marking the beginning of the Spanish EU council presidency.

"I have full confidence in Spain's deep European spirit," she added.

Spain will hold the rotating EU Council presidency until the end of the year — but the outcom...

EU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

