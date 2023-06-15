EU countries to vote on 'highly politicised' nature law

EU environment ministers are expected to reach an agreement over the EU Nature Restoration Law during their next meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (20 June) — despite concerns over the Swedish presidency slowing down the process.
The EU regulation sets legally-binding targets by 2030 in a bid to halt biodiversity loss and reverse the degradation of ecosystems.
On Wednesday, France, Germany, Spain, and Luxembourg wrote to the Swedish presidency expressing their concerns over the pote...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
